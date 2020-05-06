WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Welcoming New Baby, Elon Musk and Grimes Back Gender-Neutral Parenting

File photo of Elon Musk

File photo of Elon Musk

Other famous parents who have spoken about their plans to raise their children in a gender-neutral environment include singer Paloma Faith and Marvel actress Zoe Saldana.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
Share this:

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes, who announced on Tuesday the birth of their first child together, plan to join a growing number of families opting for a gender-neutral parenting style.

The approach has become increasingly popular as more parents reject gender stereotypes - such as dressing girls in pink and boys in blue, instead allowing children to make such choices for themselves.

"I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life," Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told fans in a YouTube live stream in February while discussing her pregnancy.

At the time, she declined to reveal the sex of the baby, but 48-year-old Musk said on Twitter that they had had a boy.

Posting two pictures of the newborn, who they have named X Æ A-12, Musk said mother and baby were "all good".

Other famous parents who have spoken about their plans to raise their children in a gender-neutral environment include singer Paloma Faith and Marvel actress Zoe Saldana.

The trend has prompted toy and clothing brands to come up with new genderless products.

Barbie maker Mattel launched gender-neutral dolls last year and apparel brands such as Zara and smaller fashion line Gypsy Sport have started producing genderless clothing collections.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres