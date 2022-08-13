‘Well-Known and Consistent, Don’t Require Reiteration’: India on One-China Policy

India on Friday said that its own ‘relevant policies are well known and consistent’ and does not require reiteration with regard to the tensions in Taiwan, the Times of India said in a report.

India broke its silence on the tensions prevailing in the Taiwan Strait while calling for restraint and urged it to avoid any attempt that can unilaterally change the status quo.

India follows the One-China policy but has unofficial ties with Taiwan. It stopped reiterating the same in official bilateral documents after differences emerged between both countries over issues related to Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

“India too is concerned at recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Arindam Bagchi, the Union external affair ministry spokesperson said.

Bagchi also said there is no requirement of reiteration of India’s policies, saying that they are ‘well-known and consistent’.

According to the report by the Times of India, India stopped affirming commitment publicly to one-China policy after China issued stapled visas to Kashmiris in 2010.

India issued a joint statement that year after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao but did not mention the One China part in that statement.

Border tensions between both countries have only worsened since then.

Following the clashes in the Galwan Valley, India in several forums made it clear that to revive bilateral ties border issues need to be resolved and China should also adhere to the principles of ‘mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests’.

China says that border issues should not come in the way of bilateral ties but India says that China should respect India’s sovereignty.

China’s foreign policy depends on the One China rule. The One China rule is a prerequisite for countries who want to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing.

India is also angered by China’s recent actions which are a threat to India’s sovereignty. This week China at the UN Security Council placed a technical hold on India and the US’ joint bid to designate Jaish-e-Mohamed (JeM) deputy chief Rauf Asghar as a ‘global terrorist’ and earlier in July invited third countries to invest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

