News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Welling Up On Live TV, British Health Minister Says Vaccine Brings Hope

Welling Up On Live TV, British Health Minister Says Vaccine Brings Hope

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.

LONDON: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.

ITV interviewer Piers Morgan asked Hancock if he was emotional. Hancock closed his eyes, bowed his head and wiped the side of his eye.

“It’s been such a tough year for so many people,” Hancock said, his voice on the edge of breaking.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...