News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Welsh AstraZeneca Vaccine Facilities Not Disrupted By Flooding, Wockhardt UK Says
1-MIN READ

Welsh AstraZeneca Vaccine Facilities Not Disrupted By Flooding, Wockhardt UK Says

Welsh AstraZeneca Vaccine Facilities Not Disrupted By Flooding, Wockhardt UK Says

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.

LONDON: The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.

“Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site,”  the company said in a statement.

“All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings.  The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...