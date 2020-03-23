We're Coming for You, Says Trump Advisor After People Continue Buying Large Quantities of Medical Supplies

Washington: A senior advisor to President Donald Trump on Sunday warned people who are hoarding supplies during the coronavirus crisis to sell them immediately and not price gouge.







Economic advisor Peter Navarro said people who'd bought up large quantities of scarce medical supplies in hopes of getting high prices should put them on the market or contact the authorities, which will pay "a fair price."







"If you don't do that we're going to come for you and make sure that doesn't happen," he warned.

