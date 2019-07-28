Take the pledge to vote

'We're Going to Look Like South American Countries': US Lawmaker Under Fire for Comment on Immigration

Sylvia Allen, a Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, also said the US has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs.

Associated Press

Updated:July 28, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
'We're Going to Look Like South American Countries': US Lawmaker Under Fire for Comment on Immigration
File photo of Sylvia Allen (Left) (Credit: Twitter- Sylvia Allen)
Phoenix: A veteran Arizona legislator is apologizing while defending herself from criticism for comments she made on immigration and birth rates.

The Phoenix New Times posted audio of a July 15 speech during which state Sen. Sylvia Allen said a flood of immigration and low birth rates among whites amid a lack cultural assimilation mean "we're going to look like South American countries very quickly." The Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, who is white, also said the US has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs.

Wendy Rogers, a Republican running for the state Senate seat now held by Allen, issued a statement Saturday denouncing Allen's comments as "very racist" and said Allen should retire from the Legislature.

