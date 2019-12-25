Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » World
1-min read

West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury Claims He was Denied Visa by Bangladesh

Siddiqullah Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26-31. "I had applied for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day trip. I was invited to address a program there, and had personal committments, too.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury Claims He was Denied Visa by Bangladesh
Representative image.

Kolkata: West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Wednesday claimed he was denied visa by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here for a trip to the neighbouring country.

Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26-31. "I had applied for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day trip. I was invited to address a program there, and had personal committments, too.

"But, I am yet to receive my visa. They have neither said my visa application is accepted nor have they officially denied it. I have all the required documents and necessary permission both from the state and central governments," Chowdhury told PTI over phone.

The state's library service minister said he will cancel his ticket for Bangladesh on Thursday morning. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan could not be contacted for comment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram