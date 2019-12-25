Jharkhand result tally
West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury Claims He was Denied Visa by Bangladesh
Siddiqullah Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26-31. "I had applied for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day trip. I was invited to address a program there, and had personal committments, too.
Representative image.
Kolkata: West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Wednesday claimed he was denied visa by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here for a trip to the neighbouring country.
"But, I am yet to receive my visa. They have neither said my visa application is accepted nor have they officially denied it. I have all the required documents and necessary permission both from the state and central governments," Chowdhury told PTI over phone.
The state's library service minister said he will cancel his ticket for Bangladesh on Thursday morning. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan could not be contacted for comment.
