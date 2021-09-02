CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Western Union Restarts Money Transfer Services to Afghanistan So 'People Can Support Loved Ones'

People stay next to a fence at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The Taliban are dealing with enormous economic hurdles following their takeover last month.

Western Union announced on Thursday that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following their takeover last month.

“Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time," a spokesperson for the money transfer service said.

first published:September 02, 2021, 19:54 IST