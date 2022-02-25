'What Are You Doing Here?': 'Fearless' Ukrainian Woman Confronts Russian Soldiers, Video Goes Viral

All over the world, Russian embassies and public places saw widespread protests from Ukrainians as Russian soldiers entered the Ukraine borders and took over the streets. Kyiv residents were told to stay off the streets for their own safety. A video surfaced on social media where a Ukrainian woman is confronting heavily-armed Russian soldiers asking: “Who are you?"

In the clip, the soldiers in the port city of Henichesk, just 18 miles from Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, respond saying, “We have exercises here. Please go this way." As the woman got to know they were Russian soldiers, she said, “So what the f*** are you doing here?"

The soldiers in the video have large machine guns and a handgun. They tell the woman, “Our discussion will lead to nothing."

The woman, however, remains fearless and said, “You’re occupants, you’re fascists! What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here."

Woman in Henichesk confronts Russian military. “Why the fuck did you come here ? No one wants you!” #Russia #Ukraine #Putin pic.twitter.com/wTz9D9U6jQ— Intel Rogue (@IntelRogue) February 24, 2022

The video, which was shot by passers-by, has gone viral and the woman has been heavily praised.

A user said on Twitter, “What a courageous woman, standing up to tyranny like that."

“They should ask her to speak to the troops, she’ll have them ready in no time to defend our land," another user tweeted.

Another user praised the woman saying, “The bravery is amazing! Thank you! We stand with you!"

Russian forces have entered Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the international community for more support and that sanctions were not enough.

As per Ukrainian announcement, 137 people have been killed in the Russian invasion.

