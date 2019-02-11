LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'What is your excuse?': Hezbollah Leader Becomes the Face of Israeli Recycling Ad

Associated Press

Updated:February 11, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
A billboard shows Hezbollah militant leader Hassan Nasrallah above a major highway in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jerusalem: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv — as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.

A gigantic poster featuring the Lebanese militant leader overlooking Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.

Above Nasrallah's head reads the caption: "I don't recycle bottles." Beneath him, the poster says: "Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years. What is your excuse?"

ELA, Israel's recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.

Nasrallah has rarely been seen in public since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, apparently because of concerns he might be targeted in an Israeli attack.

The U.S., EU and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
