'What is your excuse?': Hezbollah Leader Becomes the Face of Israeli Recycling Ad
A billboard shows Hezbollah militant leader Hassan Nasrallah above a major highway in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A billboard shows Hezbollah militant leader Hassan Nasrallah above a major highway in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jerusalem: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv — as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.
A gigantic poster featuring the Lebanese militant leader overlooking Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.
ELA, Israel's recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.
Nasrallah has rarely been seen in public since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, apparently because of concerns he might be targeted in an Israeli attack.
The U.S., EU and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
