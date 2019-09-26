'What is Your Proof?' Hassan Rouhani Demands 'Evidence' that Iran Attacked Saudi Oil Facility
The United States, France, Germany and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom's Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field.
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)
New York: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani challenged countries who accused Iran of carrying out this month's attack on a Saudia Arabian oil facility to provide evidence.
"Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?" he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.
The United States, France, Germany and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom's Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T Launched in India For Rs 37,999; Just a Few Months After The OnePlus 7
- The Good Song Continues, Ranu Mondal Biopic in Pipeline
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream
- Long-Lost '8th Continent' Was Just Discovered, and You May Already Have Visited It