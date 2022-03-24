What Lies Ahead for Pakistan PM Imran Khan After SC Says Every Member of Nationa Assembly Has Right to Vote

After Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday said that every member of the National Assembly has the right to vote and the government cannot do anything to stop them even if they are from the ruling PTI.

The country’s top court added that if they oppose the direction of the party’s Chairman, then they will be disqualified one week after the voting.

After this, now if voting takes place, the Opposition seems to be in a comfortable position to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To secure his position, PM Khan is looking for three options.

First, he may settle with opposition parties on an early next election, which is Nawaz Sharif’s demand from a very long time.

Second, he is building a religious narrative in public that if he is removed it is against Islam and the Army is against this.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has contacted Chaudhary Nisar, to be a mediator between PML-N, Army and PTI.

