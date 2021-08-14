What the Afghanistan War Cost US: A Look At the Numbers

After 20 years of combat mission in Afghanistan, the United States has lost several tens of thousands of its people and trillions of dollars in what came to be America’s longest war. Generations of Americans will have to bear the cost of this war as the US borrowed most of the money to pay for it.

A look at the percentage of population born during this time shows that roughly one out of every four persons was born after the 2001 attacks plotted by al-Qaida leaders who were taking shelter in Afghanistan.

As the US ends its mission in Afghanistan, the Taliban have been quick to capture large parts of the country. Some accounts state that 60 per cent of the country’s territory is under their control. There is growing concern that Kabul too could fall into the hands of the Taliban soon.

A look at what the Afghanistan war has cost the US, by the numbers as per data from Linda Bilmes of Harvard University’s Kennedy School and the Brown University Costs of War project. The United States fought the Afghanistan and Iraq wars simultaneously between 2003 and 2011, thus, many American troops served tours in both wars. Some figures below cover both the US wars.

THE HUMAN COST:

American service members killed in Afghanistan through April: 2,448.

US contractors: 3,846.

Afghan national military and police: 66,000.

Other allied service members, including from other NATO member states: 1,144.

Afghan civilians: 47,245.

Taliban and other opposition fighters: 51,191.

Aid workers: 444.

Journalists: 72.

AFGHANISTAN AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS OF US OCCUPATION:

Percentage drop in infant mortality rate since US, Afghan and other allied forces overthrew the Taliban government, which had sought to restrict women and girls to the home: About 50.

Percentage of Afghan teenage girls able to read today: 37.

OVERSIGHT BY CONGRESS:

Date Congress authorised US forces to go after culprits in September 11, 2001, attacks: September 18, 2001.

Number of times US lawmakers have voted to declare war in Afghanistan: 0.

Number of times lawmakers on Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee addressed costs of Vietnam War, during that conflict: 42

Number of times lawmakers in same subcommittee have mentioned costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars, through mid-summer 2021: 5.

Number of times lawmakers on Senate Finance Committee have mentioned costs of Afghanistan and Iraq wars since Sept. 11, 2001, through mid-summer 2021: 1.

PAYING FOR A WAR ON CREDIT:

Amount President Harry Truman temporarily raised top tax rates to pay for Korean War: 92%.

Amount President Lyndon Johnson temporarily raised top tax rates to pay for Vietnam War: 77%.

Amount President George W Bush cut tax rates for the wealthiest, rather than raise them, at outset of Afghanistan and Iraq wars: At least 8%.

Estimated amount of direct Afghanistan and Iraq war costs that the United States has debt-financed as of 2020: $2 trillion.

Estimated interest costs by 2050: Up to $6.5 trillion.

THE WARS END. THE COSTS DON’T:

Amount Bilmes estimates the United States has committed to pay in health care, disability, burial and other costs for roughly 4 million Afghanistan and Iraq veterans: more than $2 trillion.

Period those costs will peak: after 2048.

(With AP inputs)

