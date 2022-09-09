Queen Elizabeth II 'Longtime Lover' of Corgis. What Will Happen to Her Beloved Dogs Now?

What will happen to Muick, Sandy and Candy now? Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, breathed her last on Friday after prolonged illness leaving behind not only four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren but a beloved cohort of furry companions.

A “longtime lover” of the dog breed Corgi, the 96-year-old queen owned more than 30 of them in her 70-year reign. Her canine companions, Corgis Muick and Sandy, Candy the Dorgi (mix between Dachshund and Corgi breeds) and a Cocker Spaniel puppy given to her by son Prince Andrew, will be rehomed in all likelihood, according to media reports.

There is a life for the royal canines even after the death of their “lord and master”, said royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter in an interview to The Independent. While it is not totally known to the public where the dogs will be rehomed, Arbiter said “no stone is left unturned with the Queen”. “We can only speculate on plans for the Corgis – nothing is left to chance with the royal family,” she was quoted as saying.

The dogs will most likely go to a family member or trusted staff member as the queen was “surrounded by dog lovers”. Arbiter said all of the queen’s children would welcome them with open arms and, if not a family member, it would likely be a trusted staff member.

The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none were particularly fond of Corgis, Arbiter added.

“The queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip the ankles of the royal family,” Arbiter said.

The queen’s love of Corgis started from the age of seven. At 18, she was given her first Corgi, Susan, who Her Majesty loved so much that she even smuggled the dog beneath a rug in the royal carriage for her honeymoon in 1947, The New York Post added.

Sam Cader, who can see the castle from his bedroom window, is among those who have come to pay their respects. He was there with his three corgis. He says corgis bring a smile to any face, especially because of the royal connection, Sky News reported. Cader says he will be sad that he cannot say that anymore.

(With PTI inputs)

