English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
What's for Lunch? White House Unveils Menu for Trump-Kim Summit
A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as "oiseon", a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a working lunch at Capella Hotel in Singapore on Tuesday. (AP)
Singapore: The main course may be hard-to-swallow denuclearisation, but Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un also had a heady mix of Yangzhou fried rice and a dark chocolate tartlet ganache on their plates during their historic summit Tuesday.
According to a menu card published from the White House, Kim and Trump had a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes to choose from at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore.
To start there was prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Malay "green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus" and "oiseon" -- a Korean stuffed cucumber dish.
The number of options speak to the cultural chasm between the two delegations, but also perhaps the idiosyncrasies of the two leaders.
Trump is a notoriously picky and unadventurous eater, enjoying Big Macs and steak (well done, with ketchup).
For the second course he would probably opt for the "beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinoise and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side."
Or, in a nod to China's substantial influence over the talks, he and Kim could have picked the "combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce."
In case Kim is similarly picky, he could turn to the familiar comfort of "Daegu jorim" — a soy braised cod fish with radish, asian vegetables.
It is unclear whether the unlikely couple came together at the end over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis — or whether Trump, as he has done before, gave himself two scoops when everyone else got one.
Also Watch
According to a menu card published from the White House, Kim and Trump had a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes to choose from at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore.
To start there was prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Malay "green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus" and "oiseon" -- a Korean stuffed cucumber dish.
The number of options speak to the cultural chasm between the two delegations, but also perhaps the idiosyncrasies of the two leaders.
Trump is a notoriously picky and unadventurous eater, enjoying Big Macs and steak (well done, with ketchup).
For the second course he would probably opt for the "beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinoise and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side."
Or, in a nod to China's substantial influence over the talks, he and Kim could have picked the "combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce."
In case Kim is similarly picky, he could turn to the familiar comfort of "Daegu jorim" — a soy braised cod fish with radish, asian vegetables.
It is unclear whether the unlikely couple came together at the end over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis — or whether Trump, as he has done before, gave himself two scoops when everyone else got one.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics