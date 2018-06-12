GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
What's for Lunch? White House Unveils Menu for Trump-Kim Summit

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as "oiseon", a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.

AFP

Updated:June 12, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a working lunch at Capella Hotel in Singapore on Tuesday. (AP)
Singapore: The main course may be hard-to-swallow denuclearisation, but Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un also had a heady mix of Yangzhou fried rice and a dark chocolate tartlet ganache on their plates during their historic summit Tuesday.

According to a menu card published from the White House, Kim and Trump had a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes to choose from at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore.

To start there was prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Malay "green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus" and "oiseon" -- a Korean stuffed cucumber dish.

The number of options speak to the cultural chasm between the two delegations, but also perhaps the idiosyncrasies of the two leaders.

Trump is a notoriously picky and unadventurous eater, enjoying Big Macs and steak (well done, with ketchup).

For the second course he would probably opt for the "beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinoise and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side."

Or, in a nod to China's substantial influence over the talks, he and Kim could have picked the "combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce."

In case Kim is similarly picky, he could turn to the familiar comfort of "Daegu jorim" — a soy braised cod fish with radish, asian vegetables.

It is unclear whether the unlikely couple came together at the end over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis — or whether Trump, as he has done before, gave himself two scoops when everyone else got one.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
