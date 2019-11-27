Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'When Will the Bloodshed Stop in My Country?' Thousands of Notes and Prayers on Iraq's 'Wall of Wishes'

Just off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, ground zero for a protest movement that remains unbowed despite the deaths of hundreds of demonstrators in a government crackdown, protesters have set up a 'wall of wishes'.

Reuters

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'When Will the Bloodshed Stop in My Country?' Thousands of Notes and Prayers on Iraq's 'Wall of Wishes'
Iraqi demonstrators gather to paste their wishes at a wall of wishes, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad (Reuters)

Baghdad: The small white post-it note was stuck to the wall amid thousands of other sticky squares, each bearing a wish, a comment or a prayer for the future of Iraq.

"When will the bloodshed stop in my country?" someone had written in neat Arabic script.

Just off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, ground zero for a protest movement that remains unbowed despite the deaths of hundreds of demonstrators in a government crackdown, protesters have set up a "wall of wishes".

"I wrote: 'I used to hate Iraq before October 25, now I'm proud of it'," said Fatima Awad, 16, naming the date last month when protesters first tried to storm the Green Zone of government buildings on the opposite side of the bridge across the Tigris that leads from the square.

"Before, we did not have a future, and no one would protest because everyone was scared. Now, we're all gathered at Tahrir Square," she said.

The anti-government protesters accuse the government of corruption and squandering the national wealth. At least 339 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in October. Most of the victims have been unarmed protesters shot with live ammunition.

A note on the wall says simply: "We want the government to change." One note calls for the execution of a hated politician; in another, a young man says he wants to finish his sports college.

Activists set up the wall at an abandoned public bathroom. They now plan to compile the wishes in a book.

"We formed a team with a group of youth and we worked with the spirit of one team, as active as bees in a beehive," said Sattar Judeh, a writer who helped set up the wall.

"It was the activity that the people liked the most and interacted with the most: the Wall of Wishes."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram