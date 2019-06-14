Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

While the SCO World Stands, He Sits: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's New Faux Pas

At the SCO Summit, PM Khan entered, walked straight to his seat and sat down while every other leader remained standing. He stood up brieflyas his name was announced. Then, he sat down again.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
While the SCO World Stands, He Sits: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's New Faux Pas
Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has proven to be unstirred by diplomatic protocols and his conduct in the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit stands witness to that. PM Khan has broken the diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of the SCO Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.

Khan’s own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, shared a video on its official Twitter handle, wherein, the PM can be seen seated while everyone else stood up to welcome the head of states entering the hall.

According to the diplomatic protocol, the guests are expected to stand until each of the heads of states attending the summit arrived.

At the Hall, PM Khan entered, walked straight to his seat and sat down while every other leader remained standing. He stood up briefly and bowed with his hand on his chest as his name was announced. Then, he sat down again.

For Imran Khan, this is not the first protocol violation. Earlier this month, Khan was accused of “insulting” the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

During a meeting, Khan spoke to the Saudi King's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated for him, leaving the Saudi King standing alone.

The video had gone viral and the Pakistani Prime Minister was vehemently slammed for “disrespecting” the King.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the SCO member countries, including PM Imran Khan, are attending the two-day summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram