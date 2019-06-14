While the SCO World Stands, He Sits: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's New Faux Pas
At the SCO Summit, PM Khan entered, walked straight to his seat and sat down while every other leader remained standing. He stood up brieflyas his name was announced. Then, he sat down again.
Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has proven to be unstirred by diplomatic protocols and his conduct in the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit stands witness to that. PM Khan has broken the diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of the SCO Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.
Khan’s own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, shared a video on its official Twitter handle, wherein, the PM can be seen seated while everyone else stood up to welcome the head of states entering the hall.
Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7— PTI (@PTIofficial) 13 June 2019
According to the diplomatic protocol, the guests are expected to stand until each of the heads of states attending the summit arrived.
At the Hall, PM Khan entered, walked straight to his seat and sat down while every other leader remained standing. He stood up briefly and bowed with his hand on his chest as his name was announced. Then, he sat down again.
For Imran Khan, this is not the first protocol violation. Earlier this month, Khan was accused of “insulting” the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC Summit held in Saudi Arabia.
During a meeting, Khan spoke to the Saudi King's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated for him, leaving the Saudi King standing alone.
Imran Khan spoke to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out & left the interpreter to translate 4 the King. Saudi govt has protested at highest level, told Pakistan that IK’s behaviour was disgusting & broke protocol rules. Meeting with the King & his Cabinet cancelled pic.twitter.com/nI6Yy2yrGD— Sidrah Memon (@SidrahMemon1) 1 June 2019
The video had gone viral and the Pakistani Prime Minister was vehemently slammed for “disrespecting” the King.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the SCO member countries, including PM Imran Khan, are attending the two-day summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.
