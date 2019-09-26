Take the pledge to vote

Whistleblower Says White House Officials Intervened to 'Lock Down' Records of Trump-Ukraine Phone Call

The whistleblower said White House officials had expressed alarm about the gravity of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

AFP

September 26, 2019
Washington: President Donald Trump solicited interference from Ukraine to influence the 2020 US elections, and the White House intervened to "lock down" the transcript of the call, a whistleblower said a complaint released Thursday.

"I have received information from multiple US government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election," the whistleblower, an unidentified intelligence community official, wrote in the complaint released by Congress.

The whistleblower said White House officials had expressed alarm about the gravity of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart, and that they told the whistleblower that they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain."

