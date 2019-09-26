Whistleblower Says White House Officials Intervened to 'Lock Down' Records of Trump-Ukraine Phone Call
The whistleblower said White House officials had expressed alarm about the gravity of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump solicited interference from Ukraine to influence the 2020 US elections, and the White House intervened to "lock down" the transcript of the call, a whistleblower said a complaint released Thursday.
"I have received information from multiple US government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election," the whistleblower, an unidentified intelligence community official, wrote in the complaint released by Congress.
The whistleblower said White House officials had expressed alarm about the gravity of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart, and that they told the whistleblower that they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Performing Aerial Pilates Like a Pro is the Exact Gym Inspiration You Need
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Landlord Exposes Glamorous Chinese Social Media Influencer's ‘Double Life’
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods