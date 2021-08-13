'White Hat' Hacker Has Returned Nearly All of $600 Mn Crypto Tokens Taken: Poly Network

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they took, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that the tokens were transferred to a multi-signature wallet controlled by the company and that it was carried out by what it now characterizes as an ethical "white hat" hacker.

