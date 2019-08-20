White House Accuses China of Employing 'Bullying Tactics' in South China Sea Dispute
Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, including waters close to Philippine shores, and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared their assertion as without basis.
File photo of the White House (Reuters)
Washington: The White House on Tuesday accused China of "bullying tactics" in the increasingly tense waters of the South China Sea and said it would resist Beijing on the dispute.
"China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing," President Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton said in a tweet.
"The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security," he added.
