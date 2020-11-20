News18 Logo

world

1-MIN READ

Rudy Giuliani's Son and White House Aide Andrew Tests Positive For Coronavirus

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event fin Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event fin Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he had tested positive for COVID19.

WASHINGTON: Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.


