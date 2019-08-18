Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

White House Aide Kudlow Confirms Trump's Interest in Greenland, Calls it 'Strategic Place With Lots of Minerals'

The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most US base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.

Associated Press

Updated:August 18, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
White House Aide Kudlow Confirms Trump's Interest in Greenland, Calls it 'Strategic Place With Lots of Minerals'
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...

Washington: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump "wants to take a look at" buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.

Kudlow tells "Fox News Sunday" that he won't predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland which is Greenland is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans "a strategic place" with "a lot of valuable minerals".

The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most US base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram