White House Aide Kudlow Confirms Trump's Interest in Greenland, Calls it 'Strategic Place With Lots of Minerals'
The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most US base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump "wants to take a look at" buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.
Kudlow tells "Fox News Sunday" that he won't predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland which is Greenland is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans "a strategic place" with "a lot of valuable minerals".
The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most US base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.
Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal vs Batla House Box Office: Akshay Kumar Maintains Lead on Day 3
- Jio Effect: Hathway 100Mbps Plan Priced at Rs 699, Play Box Android TV Box Available at Rs 899
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- Shraddha Arya Suffers Head Injury While Performing on Nach Baliye 9, Actress Momentarily Blacks Out
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March