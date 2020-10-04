News18 Logo

world

White House Chief of Staff Says Trump is Doing Very Well as Doctors Pleased with Vital Signs

File photo of U.S. President Trump

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing ”very well” and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.

"The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues," Meadows told Reuters.


