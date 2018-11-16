White House Correspondents' Group Joins CNN Lawsuit Against White House

: The White House Correspondents Association filed a petition in a US district court in support of the lawsuit filed by the CNN against the White House.CNN has sued the White House for the latter's suspension of the White House press pass of its top correspondent Jim Acosta. More than a dozen top American media organisations have come out in support of the CNN, which includes some of its rival cable news networks like Fox News.On Wednesday, the Department of Justice argued that President Donald Trump has unbridled authority to pick and choose for any reason those journalists who might cover him."The brief highlights the danger posed to all journalists, and to the American public, if the President's claim is permitted to stand," said Olivier Knox, WHCA president.CNN is seeking a temporary restraint on the White House decision to revoke the hard pass of its reporter.Judge Timothy J Kelly, who had an oral argument about CNN on Wednesday, has rescheduled the next hearing for Friday.The White House suspended his pass on November 7 after a heated argument with President Trump during a news conference.The White House says his press pass has been suspended because of him putting his hand on the soldiers of a White House intern. Acosta has denied the allegation.Such a decision by the White House is seen as unprecedented. Days later CNN filed a lawsuit against the White House. CNN is now joined by all the top American media outlets against Trump's decision.