White House: Democrats making 'mockery' of U.S. coronavirus relief talks
Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
WASHINGTON Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.
“It is Democrats … that are making an absolute mockery of this process,” McEnany said at a briefing. “We’re still engaging with them, but this president has been clear: He is ready to act on this.”
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f29a440fbcc0112a8a36780
[youtube_id] => 5qNZTipPyro
[title] => Former Maharashtra CM, Narayan Rane, Alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian Were Murdered
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f29966859a51412a2776d50
[youtube_id] => XLDP3UXCkuU
[title] => 24 Hours Before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan, Congress Party Endorses The Ceremony | Brass Tacks
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-01T23:27:16.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-04T23:27:16.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)
Next Story