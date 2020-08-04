WORLD

1-MIN READ

White House: Democrats making 'mockery' of U.S. coronavirus relief talks

Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
WASHINGTON Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

“It is Democrats … that are making an absolute mockery of this process,” McEnany said at a briefing. “We’re still engaging with them, but this president has been clear: He is ready to act on this.”

  • First Published: August 4, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
