White House Begins Contact Tracing after Donald Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House is carrying out contact tracing after President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesman said Friday.

"Contact tracing is being done and the appropriate notifications and recommendations will be made," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Trump met with dozens of people through the week and reportedly went to a fundraiser in New Jersey after it was known that a close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.