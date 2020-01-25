White House Lawyers Begin Trump Defence at Historic Senate Trial
US Capitol Police secure the area around the Senate chamber on the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump in Washington on Saturday. (Reuters)
White House counsel Pat Cipollone began presenting opening arguments at an extraordinary weekend session of the 100-member Senate, which will decide whether the 45th US president should be removed from office.
Washington: White House lawyers began presenting their defence of President Donald Trump on Saturday at his historic Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"You will find the president did absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said.
Democratic prosecutors from the House of Representatives, which impeached Trump on December 18, wrapped up their case for the president's removal late Friday.
Trump's lawyers will have 24 hours spread over three days to present their defense of the president to the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53 to 47 seat majority. They plan to speak for up to three hours on Saturday and resume their presentation on Monday.