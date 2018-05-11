English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White House Official Mocked 'Dying' Senator McCain: Report
Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House communications office, made the comments at a closed-door meeting attended by about two dozen staffers, The Hill newspaper said. The Washington Post also reported Sadler's remarks.
File photo of US Senator John McCain ( Reuters)
Washington: A White House official mocked Senator John McCain's brain cancer at an internal meeting on Thursday, saying his opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA nominee "doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," according to media reports.
Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House communications office, made the comments at a closed-door meeting attended by about two dozen staffers, The Hill newspaper said. The Washington Post also reported Sadler's remarks.
McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, responded in a tweet. "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren," she said.
John McCain, 81, has been a frequent critic of Trump. In a memoir due to be released later this month, McCain accuses fellow Republican Trump of failing to uphold American values.
McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. He has been receiving treatment in his home state of Arizona and has been absent from the Senate for months.
A White House spokesman did not dispute the report, the Washington Post said.
"We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time," the White House said in a statement, according to the Post.
On Wednesday, McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was tortured by his captors, issued a statement urging his fellow senators to vote against Gina Haspel for CIA director.
He said she failed in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to address his concerns about the agency's post-9/11 harsh interrogation program for terrorism suspects.
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close friend of John McCain, told CNN of the White House aide's comment, "Ms. Sadler, may I remind you that John McCain has a lot of friends in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle. Nobody is laughing in the Senate."
Graham has said he supports Haspel's nomination.
Also Watch
Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House communications office, made the comments at a closed-door meeting attended by about two dozen staffers, The Hill newspaper said. The Washington Post also reported Sadler's remarks.
McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, responded in a tweet. "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren," she said.
John McCain, 81, has been a frequent critic of Trump. In a memoir due to be released later this month, McCain accuses fellow Republican Trump of failing to uphold American values.
McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. He has been receiving treatment in his home state of Arizona and has been absent from the Senate for months.
A White House spokesman did not dispute the report, the Washington Post said.
"We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time," the White House said in a statement, according to the Post.
On Wednesday, McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was tortured by his captors, issued a statement urging his fellow senators to vote against Gina Haspel for CIA director.
He said she failed in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to address his concerns about the agency's post-9/11 harsh interrogation program for terrorism suspects.
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close friend of John McCain, told CNN of the White House aide's comment, "Ms. Sadler, may I remind you that John McCain has a lot of friends in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle. Nobody is laughing in the Senate."
Graham has said he supports Haspel's nomination.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in