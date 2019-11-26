Take the pledge to vote

White House Briefly Locked Down after Reports of Airspace Violation, Fighter Jets Scrambled: US Media

Fighter jets have been scrambled and Capitol Hill is currently being evacuated, according to reports.

Agencies

November 26, 2019
White House Briefly Locked Down after Reports of Airspace Violation, Fighter Jets Scrambled: US Media
File photo of the White House (Reuters)

New Delhi: The White House in Washington, DC, was briefly put on lockdown after an airspace violation was reported, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Fighter jets were scrambled and Capitol Hill was evacuated, reported CBS News.

CNN reported that an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened. A US defence official said this is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation.

“It (the aircraft) is not known to be hostile at this time,” the official added.

Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an “aircon”, which is an as-yet unidentified incoming aircraft.

The lockdown was later lifted.

Washington airspace restrictions were severely tightened after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

