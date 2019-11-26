White House Briefly Locked Down after Reports of Airspace Violation, Fighter Jets Scrambled: US Media
Fighter jets have been scrambled and Capitol Hill is currently being evacuated, according to reports.
File photo of the White House (Reuters)
New Delhi: The White House in Washington, DC, was briefly put on lockdown after an airspace violation was reported, law enforcement officials told NBC News.
Fighter jets were scrambled and Capitol Hill was evacuated, reported CBS News.
CNN reported that an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened. A US defence official said this is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation.
“It (the aircraft) is not known to be hostile at this time,” the official added.
Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an “aircon”, which is an as-yet unidentified incoming aircraft.
The lockdown was later lifted.
Washington airspace restrictions were severely tightened after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PBL Auction: PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying Fetch Joint Highest Rs 77 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses 'Feelings' to Himanshi Khurrana, Twitter Has Mixed Reaction
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog, Kalu, Has Become the Internet's Newest Celebrity
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit