White House Briefly Locked Down after Reports of Airspace Violation, Fighter Jets Scrambled: US Media

New Delhi: The White House in Washington, DC, was briefly put on lockdown after an airspace violation was reported, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Fighter jets were scrambled and Capitol Hill was evacuated, reported CBS News.

CNN reported that an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened. A US defence official said this is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation.

“It (the aircraft) is not known to be hostile at this time,” the official added.

Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an “aircon”, which is an as-yet unidentified incoming aircraft.

The lockdown was later lifted.

Washington airspace restrictions were severely tightened after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.