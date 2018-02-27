English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White House Reaches Informal Deal With Boeing for Air Force One
Trump has said Boeing's costs to build replacements for Air Force One aircraft - one of the most visible symbols of the US presidency - are too high and urged the federal government in a tweet to "Cancel order!"
Air Force One departs from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Minh Hoang/Pool)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co to provide two Air Force One planes for $3.9 billion, the White House said on Tuesday.
"President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed-price contract for the new Air Force One Program," Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Reuters. He said the contract will save taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, but those savings could not be independently confirmed.
The Boeing 747-8s are designed to be an airborne White House able to fly in worst-case security scenarios, such as nuclear war, and are modified with military avionics, advanced communications and a self-defense system.
"President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people," Boeing said in a press statement.
The big U.S. defense contractor said the deal includes work to develop and build two planes, including unique items such as a communications package, internal and external stairs, large galleys and other equipment.
