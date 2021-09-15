CHANGE LANGUAGE
White House Says Ongoing Discussion with China on Biden, Xi Engagement
1-MIN READ

White House Says Ongoing Discussion with China on Biden, Xi Engagement

The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo: Reuters)

The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo: Reuters)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders had discussed how to continue their communications, but the initial report was not accurate.

The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden on Tuesday denied a media report that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting during their phone call last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders had discussed how to continue their communications, but the initial report was not accurate. “What’s accurate is there is an ongoing discussion with the Chinese leaders about what the next step should be about engagement on a leader-to-leader level."

first published:September 15, 2021, 23:53 IST