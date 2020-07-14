WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

White House Welcomes British Ban on China's Huawei Following Months of US Pressure

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

The reaction came shortly after Britain announced the Huawei ban, handing US President Donald Trump a victory and brushing aside Beijing's warnings of retaliation.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Share this:

The United States hailed Britain's decision Tuesday to order the phased removal of China's Huawei telecoms giant from its 5G network, following months of US pressure.

"The reported #UK action reflects a growing international consensus that #Huawei and other untrusted vendors pose a threat to national security, as they remain beholden to the Chinese Communist Party," the White House said on Twitter.

The reaction came shortly after Britain announced the Huawei ban, handing US President Donald Trump a victory and brushing aside Beijing's warnings of retaliation.

Next Story
Loading