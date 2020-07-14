White House Welcomes British Ban on China's Huawei Following Months of US Pressure

The United States hailed Britain's decision Tuesday to order the phased removal of China's Huawei telecoms giant from its 5G network, following months of US pressure.

"The reported #UK action reflects a growing international consensus that #Huawei and other untrusted vendors pose a threat to national security, as they remain beholden to the Chinese Communist Party," the White House said on Twitter.

The reaction came shortly after Britain announced the Huawei ban, handing US President Donald Trump a victory and brushing aside Beijing's warnings of retaliation.