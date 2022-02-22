White House Welcomes Nord Stream 2 Halt, Will Announce 'Own Measures' Against Russia

The White House welcomed Germany’s decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to deliver Russian gas to Europe and said that US sanctions would be announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden “made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement. We will be following up with our own measures today," Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

