White House Welcomes Release of Reuters Journalists Jailed in Myanmar

Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo react in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters)
Washington: The White House said on Tuesday it welcomed the release of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were jailed in Myanmar for more than a year.

"Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families," the White House said in a statement.

"We hope that other jailed journalists in Burma will also be allowed their freedom," it said.
