English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White House Welcomes Release of Reuters Journalists Jailed in Myanmar
Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families, the White House said in a statement.
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo react in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: The White House said on Tuesday it welcomed the release of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were jailed in Myanmar for more than a year.
"Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families," the White House said in a statement.
"We hope that other jailed journalists in Burma will also be allowed their freedom," it said.
"Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families," the White House said in a statement.
"We hope that other jailed journalists in Burma will also be allowed their freedom," it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Rather Than Over, Need to Go Round The Wicket to Qualify: Dhoni
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets
- Next Stop on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's European Vacay is the Romantic Lake Como
- Google Redesigns Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results