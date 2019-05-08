White House Welcomes Release of Reuters Journalists Jailed in Myanmar

Washington: The White House said on Tuesday it welcomed the release of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were jailed in Myanmar for more than a year."Jailed for over 500 days since December 2017 for reporting on atrocities against the Rohingya, we are delighted they will be reunited with their families," the White House said in a statement."We hope that other jailed journalists in Burma will also be allowed their freedom," it said.