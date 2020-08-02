White Sox put star SS Tim Anderson on IL with groin strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list with a strained right groin and recalled catcher Yermin Mercedes from their taxi squad before Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Anderson had two of the White Sox’s four hits before leaving in the seventh inning Friday night with a sore hip. He was hitting .333 through the first seven games after leading the majors with a .335 average last season.

Leury Garcia started at shortstop Saturday night and was batting seventh.

The 27-year-old Mercedes has yet to make his major league debut. He spent last season with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, hitting .317 with 23 homers and 80 RBIs in 95 games. He has been at the club’s training facility in Shaumburg, Illinois, since the start of the delayed regular season.

