White US Cop Convicted of Murder for Shooting Dead Black Teen
Jason Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014, in an encounter captured on police video that outraged many in the Midwestern city, and led to months of protests and political upheaval.
This Oct. 5, 2018 photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago, Ill., shows Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke, a Chicago police Officer, was taken into custody and photographed, after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Friday, Oct. 5, in Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Chicago: A white Chicago police officer was found guilty of murder Friday for fatally shooting a black teen, in a politically fraught case that left the city bracing for its outcome.
The 12-person jury reached a verdict just one day after beginning deliberations, choosing to convict him of a lesser second-degree charge, instead of first-degree murder.
He was also convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, and acquitted of one count of official misconduct.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
