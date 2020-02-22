English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Who are the Bombers? Terrorists are Generally Muslims': Ryanair CEO Under Fire for Islamophobia

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain. (Reuters)

While discussing airport security, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said, 'You can't say stuff, because it's racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago it was the Irish.'

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Share this:

London: Muslim men should be profiled at airports as terrorists will "generally be of a Muslim persuasion", Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in an interview published Saturday, sparking accusations of racism.

"Who are the bombers?" the budget airline's controversial chief executive said while discussing airport security in the interview with the Times newspaper.

"They are going to be single males travelling on their own... If you are travelling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero."

"You can't say stuff, because it's racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago it was the Irish."

A spokesman from the Muslim council of Britain accused O'Leary of "Islamophobia".

O'Leary was "encouraging racism", Labour MP Khalid Mahmood told the newspaper.

"In Germany this week a white person killed eight people. Should we profile white people to see if they're being fascists?"

The Ryanair CEO is known for his controversial views and has floated proposals to charge fliers to use the toilet during Ryanair flights and a "fat tax" on obese passengers.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story