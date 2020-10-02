Next Story
WHO Chief Wishes US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Speedy Covid-19 Recovery
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (File photo)
The head of the World Health Organization, a body which U.S. President Donald Trump has savaged for its handling of the COVID19 pandemic, on Friday sent his best wishes to Trump and his wife Melania after they tested positive for coronavirus.
- Reuters Geneva
- Last Updated: October 2, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
“My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeusus said in a Tweet.
The United States, formerly top donor of the Geneva-based body, has said it plans to withdraw and cut off funding, saying the WHO was too close to China.