WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year
The world must administer widespread antiflu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday.
More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a briefing in Geneva that studies to date showed that less than 10% of the population has evidence of antibodies against the virus.
