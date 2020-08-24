WORLD

WHO Cautious On COVID-19 Plasma As U.S. Issues Emergency Authorization

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients’ plasma to treat people who are ill, saying evidence it works remains “low quality” even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

“There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

“Only a few of them have actually reported interim results…and at the moment, it’s still very low-quality evidence,” she told a news conference.

  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
