WHO Chief Criticises China on Lack of Data Amid Wuhan Probe, Urges 'Deeper Investigation'

File photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization

The WHO chief voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission.

The World Health Organization chief called Tuesday for investigators into the Covid-19 pandemic’s origins to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab incident, which they all but ruled out.

“Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to WHO member states about the investigators’ long-awaited report after an international mission to Wuhan, China.

The WHO chief also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission, adding: “I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

first published:March 30, 2021, 20:12 IST