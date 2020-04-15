WORLD

1-MIN READ

WHO Chief Says Agency's Performance in Handling Covid-19 Pandemic Will be Reviewed 'in Due Course'

File photo of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

File photo of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)



  • AFP Geneva
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course" following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency.


"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

The WHO also voiced "regret" at Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," said Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

