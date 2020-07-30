WHO chief says some COVID-19 spikes due to 'young letting down guard'

GENEVA World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases in some countries were driven partly by young people letting down their guard, but that the world needed to learn to live with the disease.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: young people are not invincible,” WHO director general Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva on Thursday, adding recent “spikes have been driven by young people letting down their guard in the northern hemisphere summer.”

