WHO Chief Tedros Says He Expects Coronavirus Case to Reach 10 Million Next Week

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)

Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus.

  • Reuters Geneva
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.

He said WHO was now supporting many countries in dealing with difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators, devices that boost the flow of oxygen to support the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers. "Demand is outstripping supply," he said.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was "still intense", especially in Central and South America.

"I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks," Ryan said.

Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the last week, he said.

