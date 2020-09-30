News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

WHO Chief Urges More Countries To Join COVAX As Death Toll Exceeds 1 Mln

GENEVA: One million people are confirmed to have lost their lives to COVID-19, but “the real number is certainly higher”, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a high-level United Nations event on Wednesday.

Tedros, addressing the New York event from Geneva, said that 167 countries have now joined the WHO-led COVAX global vaccines facility, representing 70% of the world’s population, adding: “And the list is growing every day”.

COVAX aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021 and to ensure “equitable access”.

  First Published: September 30, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Loading...