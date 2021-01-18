Next Story
WHO, China Could Have Acted More Quickly: Pandemic Response Probe
Representative image
- AFP
- Last Updated: January 18, 2021, 20:40 IST
The World Health Organization and China could have acted faster when Covid-19 first surfaced, a group investigating the global response has concluded, regretting that the "largely hidden epidemic contributed to the global spread".
In its second report, Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) said that an evaluation of the "chronology of the early phase of the outbreak suggests that there was potential for early signs to have been acted on more rapidly".