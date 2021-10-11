CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#MaharashtraBandh#Lakhimpur
Home » News » World » WHO Experts Recommend Third Dose for Over-60s Jabbed With China's Sinopharm, Sinovac
1-MIN READ

WHO Experts Recommend Third Dose for Over-60s Jabbed With China's Sinopharm, Sinovac

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said a different vaccine may also be considered, based on availability.(File photo/AFP)

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said a different vaccine may also be considered, based on availability.(File photo/AFP)

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said a different vaccine may also be considered, based on availability.

The WHO’s vaccine advisors recommended Monday that people over 60 who have been fully immunised with China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine should be offered a third Covid-19 vaccine dose.

“For the Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated vaccines, an additional (third) dose of the homologous vaccine should be offered to persons aged 60," the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said, adding that a different vaccine may also be considered, based on availability.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 11, 2021, 19:51 IST