Who Has UK's Nuclear Button While Boris Johnson Receives Treatment in ICU for Covid-19? No Comment

A police officer stands outside St Thomas' Hospital where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. (Reuters)

The United Kingdom is one of the world's five official nuclear weapon states and has four nuclear submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles loaded with nuclear warheads.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
The British government declined on Tuesday to say who had responsibility for the United Kingdom's nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated in intensive care for COVID-19 complications.

When asked by the BBC if Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been handed the nuclear codes while Johnson receives treatment, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said, "There are well developed protocols which are in place."

"I just really cannot talk about national security issues," Gove said.

The United Kingdom is one of the world's five official nuclear weapon states and has four nuclear submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles loaded with nuclear warheads. The United Kingdom has a stockpile of about 215 nuclear warheads, though about 120 are operationally available.

Only the British prime minister can authorise a nuclear strike. Such an order would be transmitted to one of Britain's nuclear submarines with a special set of codes.

