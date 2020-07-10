WORLD

WHO Head Says Covid-19 Review Will Not Impede Work of UN Agency

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)

Tedros said the decision to start the inquiry "gives the responsibility actually to me, which is very important, so that we can have a balancing act, so the evaluation doesn't affect the response".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease.

"We felt that starting it now can really help us to understand how ... the whole response is happening," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

