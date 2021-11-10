Meet Asser Malik, the Man from Pakistan's Sports Industry Who Married Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England. Ever since the announcement by the Nobel Peace Prize winner people have been curious to know who are husband is.

According to reports, Asser Malik has been working for the sports industry. His LinkedIn page says that he’s a ‘General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board’, and has shared many pictures from various cricket events on his Instagram page.

A report in HollywoodLife, it’s not clear for how long Asser and Malala have known each other as both have been private about their relationship on their Instagram, but the couple seem to have known each other since June 2019. Asser shared a group selfie on his Instagram of himself cheering for Pakistan at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK, and Malala was with him, and he tagged her in the caption, the report stated.

ALSO READ: ‘A Precious Day in My Life’: Malala Yousafzai Announces Her Marriage With Asser Malik in Birmingham

Before taking on a job with Pakistan’s Cricket Board, Malala’s husband had a high-ranking role in an amateur league that revitalized Pakistani interest in the bat-and-ball sport, HollywoodLife stated. ESPN cricinfo says that he was a “managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand".

He explained that his goals included “Reviv[ing] grassroots cricket in Pakistan" as well as giving amateur players a “proper hard ball cricket experience," on his LinkedIn.

The report further stated that Asser has studied at Lahore University of Management Sciences from 2008 to 2012, where he received a bachelor’s of science degree in economics and political science. He was also the president of Dramaline, an organization which did theatre productions.

Malala announced that she had a “small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families". A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.

When she was 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head by militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, in her home town in the Swat valley while on a school bus in 2012. She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled “I am Malala."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.